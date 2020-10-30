Verona Arena concert to kick off ANSA streaming project

ROME, OCT 30 - Friday night's classical music concert at the Arena in Verona will kick off ANSA's project to help the COVID closed-down theatre world by offering its platforms for live streaming events. The concert, featuring music by Kodaly, Bartok, and Liszt, will start to live stream at 20:30 on ANSA.it. It will also be available on Facebook, Youtube and the Arena Foundation's new web tv at http://arena.it/tv. Italian broadcast media have also taken up Culture Minister Dario Franceschini's call to stream plays and shows while the theatres are closed due to the pandemic. Francesco Giambrone, superintendent of the Teatro Massimo opera house in Palermo and head of the Italian opera and symphonic association ANFOLS, said "streaming works is a way of keeping up hope". (ANSA).