God save people from pandemic-Di Maio at Wailing Wall

JERUSALEM, OCT 30 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Friday left a message at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem saying "A prayer for all humanity. God save the peoples from this pandemic". Di Maio visited the Old City and then the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. He said on Facebook: "In the Holy Land, a the Holy Sepulchre, the place that Christian tradition indicates as that of the Crucifixion but also that of the Resurrection of our Jesus, I prayed, I prayed God that he would save peoples from this pandemic. One way or another we too must rise again from this crisis. We will succeed in making it if we remain united and humane". (ANSA).