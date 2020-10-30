Vicious circle btwn more saving and consumption drop

Man arrested for murder in Turin hills
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, curva contagi sempre alta: 791 casi su circa 6mila tamponi. 7 morti. L'Iss classifica la regione «a rischio»
Covid, stabile curva contagio in Puglia (+762) e oltre 6mila tamponi: 10 morti e aumentano i ricoveri (+7) «Cittadini aiutino Asl con autotracciamento»
ROME
30 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 30 - There is a "vicious circle" between more savings and a drop in consumption during the COVID pandemic, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said at a Savings Day event in Rome on Friday. He added that "the crisis is persisting, and banks must support businesses". Visco urged banks to avoid accumulating non-performing loans without indiscriminate action. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su