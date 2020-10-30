Workplace deaths up 18.8% in 9 mts - INAIL

ROME, OCT 30 - Italian workplace deaths rose 18.8% to 927 in the first nine months of the year, largely as a result of greater reporting in the COVID pandemic, work accident insurance agency INAIL said Friday. Workplace injuries fell 21.8% to 366,598 in the same period, the agency said. Professionally linked pathologies were 29.8% down at 31,701, it said. (ANSA).