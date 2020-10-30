Only Calabria now off Germany's at-risk list

BERLIN, OCT 30 - From November 1 Calabria will be the only Italian region not on Germany's COVID at-risk list for areas where citizens are advised not to travel for fear of getting the virus, the foreign ministry's website said Friday. "The no-travel advisory is now valid for the whole of Italy, with the exception of the Calabria region," it said. The advisory does not constitute an out-and-out travel ban bu those who return from these areas have to go into quarantine or have a COVID test and await a negative outcome before leaving the house again. (ANSA).