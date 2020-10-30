Inflation -0.3% in Oct, back positive for mt, +0.2%

Man arrested for murder in Turin hills
ROME
30 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 30 - Italian inflation stayed negative for the sixth straight month in October but it was half the previous month, ISTAT said Friday. The consumer price index fell 0.3% on an annual basis, down from -0.6% in September, while it returned positive on a monthly basis showing a 0.2% rise against a 0.7% fall in September. Acquired inflation for 2020 was -0.2%. The inflation 'trolley' of most frequently bought household goods accelerated from +1% to +1.4% in October. (ANSA).
