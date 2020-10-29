Girls blindfolded to stop them cheating at school

SALERNO, OCT 29 - A Latin and Greek teacher made two of her girl students wear blindfolds to stop them looking at their textbooks and cheating during a distance learning session near Salerno earlier this week, the cronachedellacampania.it news website reported Thursday. They were forced to blindfold themselves during an oral test at a liceo in the town of Scafati, it said. School director Domenico D'Alessandro told ANSA "it was an example, to show the kids they don't need to peep (at their books)". Regional councillor Francesco Emilio Borrelli has filed an official query about the incident to regional education pointwoman Lucia Fortini. (ANSA).