Police station closed by COVID-19 cases near Caserta

ROME, OCT 29 - The State police station in the province of Caserta town of Aversa has had to close after an outbreak of COVID-19 that has seen one in four of its officers test positive. Around 60 cops are based at the station, which takes care of the policing of an area inhabited by 50,000 people. The police force had decided to close the station so it can be sanitized. (ANSA).