Man arrested after killing civil partner

Man arrested for murder in Turin hills
29 Ottobre 2020
ALESSANDRIA, OCT 29 - A 43-year-old Italian man was arrested Thursday after confessing to killing his 43-year-old civil partner after a row over jealousy and debts on Monday. Luca Meloni was taken to Vercelli prison after confessing to murdering Fabio Spiga, with whom he had been in a civil partnership since 2017. Meloni stabbed Spiga around 30 times, police said. He waited two days before calling the police and confessing. The murder took place at Casale Monferrato near Alessandria in Piedmont. (ANSA).
