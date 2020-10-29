Serial student molester arrested in Padua

PADUA, OCT 29 - A serial molester of female university students was arrested in Padua on Thursday. The man, a 22-year-old Nigerian, targeted girls frequenting the psychology and biology faculties of the ancient university, police said. In the latest episode Wednesday, he approached two young women walking to lectures and molested them, causing one to fall to the ground. Two other girls then told police he had molested them earlier in the day. Subsequently, similar alleged episodes stretching back a couple of weeks emerged from testimony. Carabinieri police took the man into custody. (ANSA).