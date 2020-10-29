Papal audiences return to streaming after COVID case

Man arrested for murder in Turin hills
VATICAN CITY
29 Ottobre 2020
VATICAN CITY, OCT 29 - Pope Francis' weekly general audiences will return to being livestreamed from the library of the Apostolic Palace, without the presence of faithful, starting next Wednesday November 4, after a member of the faithful tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday October 21, the Vatican press office said Thursday. This is to avert all future risks for participants' health, it said. (ANSA).
