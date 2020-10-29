Pope praying for victims of Nice attack

ROME, OCT 29 - The Vatican said Thursday that Pope Francis is praying for the victims of the terrorist attack in Nice's Basilica of Notre Dame in which three people were stabbed to death. "It is a moment of pain in a time of confusion," said Vatican Spokesman Matteo Bruni. "Terrorism and violence can never be accepted. "Today's attack sowed death in a place of love and consolation, the house of the Lord. "The pope has been informed of the situation and is close to the Catholic community in mourning. "He is praying for the victims and for the loved ones, and for violence to stop and we go back to looking at each other as brothers and sister, and for the beloved French people to be able react united to evil with good". A telegram from Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin to Nice Bishop Msgr André Marceau said "informed of the ferocious attack perpetrated this morning in a Nice church, causing the death of several innocent people", Francis "joins the suffering of the families affected in prayer and shares their pain". The pontiff "asks the Lord to bring them comfort and entrusts the victims to his mercy. "Condemning such violent acts of terror in the strongest way possible," the message continues, "(Francis) assures his closeness to France's Catholic Community and to all the French people that is called to unity. "Entrusting France to the protection of Notre-Dame," the message concludes, "(the pope) gives with all his heart the Apostolic Blessing to all those who have been struck by this tragedy". (ANSA).