COVID: Pellegrini joyful at testing negative

ROME
29 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 29 - Swim star Federica Pellegrini was joyful Thursday as she announced she had tested negative after a bout of COVID-19 that started on October 15. "Ciao Maria I'm going out!!! And this time for real!!! Negative." said the Olympic champ and 200m world freestyle record holder on Instagram. The post was accompanied by a flood of emoticons. (ANSA).
