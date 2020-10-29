Unemployment could be 25% without govt aid - Catalfo

Man arrested for murder in Turin hills
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, curva contagi sempre alta: 791 casi su circa 6mila tamponi. 7 morti. L'Iss classifica la regione «a rischio»
Covid, stabile curva contagio in Puglia (+762) e oltre 6mila tamponi: 10 morti e aumentano i ricoveri (+7) «Cittadini aiutino Asl con autotracciamento»
ROME
29 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 29 - Labour Minister Nunzia Catalfo said Thursday that Italy's unemployment rate could have climbed as high as 25% without the government's aid packages after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking at the presentation of the annual report of pensions-and-social-security agency INPS, Catalfo said: "as the INPS report shows, we protected jobs, workers and businesses in order to tackle the pandemic. "The COVID fund and halt to dismissals averted an employment haemorrhage that would have affected millions of workers and the consequences would have been terrible for the whole country," she added. "As the ECB's bulletin highlighted, unemployment could have reached 25% without these measures". She said that the government measures adopted since March to support business and families were worth around 50 billion euros. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su