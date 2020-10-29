2 dead as car ploughs into bus queue

PAVIA, OCT 29 - Two people are dead and one injured after a car driven by an 85-year-old man ploughed into their bus queue near Pavia on Thursday. The driver reportedly lost control and swerved into the line of people at the bus stop in the Tre Re district of Cava Manara. Witnesses said the impact was very violent. The victims were said to be a 73-year-old woman and a young man. They have not yet been named. The injured person was taken to Pavia's Policlinico San Matteo Hospital. Their condition is not known. The driver and a companion in the front seat of he car are in shock. (ANSA).