33.6% of pensioners get less than 1,000 a mt - INPS

ROME, OCT 29 - Some 33.6% of Italian pensioners have to get by on less than 1,000 euros a month, pensions and social security agency INPS said Thursday. In its annual report, INPS added that around 1.5 million pensioners get a maximum of 500 euros in their monthly cheque. Women with children on average get smaller cheques than those without children, by some 5,700 euros a year. The COVID pandemic and furloughs and lay-off aid have resulted in payroll staff getting pay packets an average 300 euros a month lighter, INPS said. (ANSA).