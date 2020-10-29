COVID: Singer Vanoni tests positive

Man arrested for murder in Turin hills
29 Ottobre 2020
MILAN, OCT 29 - Veteran Italian singer Ornella Vanoni has tested positive for COVID-19, she said on her Facebook page Thursday. The 86-year-old star said she was well. "It's got me! I'm well," read the post under a photo showing her lying among pillows in bed with the blankets pulled up to her hair. (ANSA).
