ROME
Il Biancorosso

Serie C
ROME

COVID: Porn star Siffredi tests positive

Infected whole family due to two false negatives

COVID: Porn star Siffredi tests positive

ROME, OCT 29 - Italian porn star Rocco Siffredi has tested positive for COVID-19 along with his wife and says he infected the rest of his family because he flew back home to Budapest after two rapid tests bought in a pharmacy produced two negative results. "I and my wife have COVID and, due to fast tests bought in a pharmacy in Italy, we have also infected our children," said the adult film star, 56, who comes from Ortona in Abruzzo. "When we got back from Rome," Siffredi told ANSA over the phone, "we started to feel ill but, after no fewer than two negative tests, we calmed down and embraced our children again. "The result was everyone is infected and with symptoms, even my elder son's girlfriend as well as the home help and her husband who are over 70. "I would never forgive myself if I harmed them". Siffredi, whose real name is Rocco Antonio Tano, is married to Rosa Caracciolo (born Rózsa Tassi), a Hungarian model whom he met in 1993 in Cannes and with whom he performed two years later in Tarzan X: Shame of Jane. Together they have two sons, Lorenzo and Leonardo. Siffredi retired from the porn world in 2004 for his family's sake but returned to it in 2009 saying he was disappointed with the state of the industry. (ANSA).

