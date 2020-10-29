Abraham Accords good for peace says Di Maio in Israel

ROME, OCT 29 - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio welcomed the Abraham Accords normalizing relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain after meeting his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi in Jerusalem on Thursday. "The signing of the Abraham Accords is a positive contribution towards peace and stability in the Middle East," Di Maio told a news conference. "The gradual approachment of the Arab world and Israel will contribute to regional stability and to the recognition of Israel's right to exist in security. "This is one of the cardinal points of our foreign policy in the Middle East. "We hope that the Abraham Accords can give a push to re-launching the peace progress with the resumption of direct negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians in view of a two-States solution that is just, sustainable and practicable". (ANSA).