Consumer confidence down, business up in Oct

ROME, OCT 29 - Italian consumer confidence fell while business confidence rose in October, ISTAT said Thursday. The consumer confidence index fell from 103.3 to 102.0 while the business confidence index rose from 91.3 to 92.8, the statistics agency said. Consumer confidence was marked by "a widespread and marked worsening in opinions relating to the general economic situation and the unemployment trend, while assessments of personal situations were less negative," ISTAT said. The stats agency added that there had been a continuation, "albeit in a more moderate way, of the recovery of the climate of confidence of businesses, which sees the index grow for the fifth straight month. "The improvement concerns industry and retail commerce", it said, while "the recovery, with respect to levels preceding the health emergency, is complete only for the construction sector". All the components of consumer confidence were down, said the stats agency. The economic climate and future climate showed the most marked fall dropping from 94.5 to 87.8 and from 109.3 to 104.5 respectively. The personal climate fell from 107.1 to 106.4 and the current climate dropped from 100.2 to 99.9. Business confidence rises were widely spread across industry and retail commerce. In the manufacturing sector the index rose from 92.6 to 95.6 and in construction it rose from 138.6 to 142.5, while in retail commerce the index went from 97.5 to 99.3. Market services showed a fall, from 88.7 to 88.1. (ANSA).