Mattarella voices 'closeness' over Nice attack

ROME, OCT 29 - President Sergio Mattarella said in a message to French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday that "hearing the terrible news of the barbaric killing of helpless citizens in Nice, I wish to relay to you, to the victims' families and to all French citizens the expressions of closeness and deep mourning of the Italian Republic. "In condemning this further, deplorable act of violence," Mattarella went on, "we keep firm the determination to combat fanaticism of whatever form, in defence of those principles of tolerance that constitute the connective tissue of our democratic societies". (ANSA).