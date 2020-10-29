Giovedì 29 Ottobre 2020 | 13:33

Mattarella voices 'closeness' over Nice attack

Risk of more deaths from cardiac ward closures - docs

Consumer confidence down, business up in Oct

Puglia closes schools, says they play role in COVID spread

State lottery staff stole winning scratch cards

Govt COVID 'relief decree' comes into force

Italy blasts 'cowardly, barbarous' Nice attack

Soccer: Barca defeat will teach Juve a lot says Bonucci

Conte calls for national unity to combat 'sly' COVID upswing

Becciu probed in Marogna case - L'Espresso

Ex-judge Saguto gets 8 1/2 yrs

Il super derby del Barone: «Bari e Foggia, la storia»

Gallipoli, circolo ricreativo resta aperto nonostante il dpcm: multa al titolare

Bari, causa pandemia stop a tutti i processi con testimoni

Rionero in Vulture, sequestrarono uomo per derubarlo: 3 arresti

Bisceglie, positivo comandante polizia locale: sanificato comando

Foggia, violenza e maltrattamenti contro moglie e figli per anni: arrestato

ArcelorMittal, sindaco Melucci dopo incidente: «Fabbrica pericolosa, non può continuare»

Porto Brindisi, maxisequestro di prodotti ittici surgelati

Bernalda, è ai domiciliari ma spaccia cocaina: in carcere

Puglia closes schools, says they play role in COVID spread

Minister Bellanova says govt should challenge region's decision

ROME, OCT 29 - Puglia Health Chief Pierluigi Lopalco said Thursday that the reopening of Italy's schools in September has had a role in the recent upswing in COVID-19 contagion after the southern region's controversial decision to close its schools. On Wednesday Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano signed an order closing the region's schools from this Friday until November 24. "We cannot say that classes are the main source of contagion," Lopalco told Radio Capital. "But schools play a role in transmission". Agriculture Minister Teresa Bellanova, a Puglia native, said Premier Giuseppe Conte's government should challenge the decision to have it reversed. "Closing the schools is a enormous disaster," Bellanova told Radio 24. "It should cause the veins on your wrist to shake. "Puglia's decision is atrocious. "I think the government should challenge this decision". (ANSA).

