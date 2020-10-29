Soccer: Barca defeat will teach Juve a lot says Bonucci

ROME, OCT 29 - Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci has said that Juventus's 2-0 defeat at home to Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday will teach them a lot. "The defeat certainly hurts," Bonucci said via social media. "But it is through defeats that you grow in life. These are the matches that teach us a lot. "It teaches us to believe more, to work more , to fight more". The Turin giants were well beaten, with Barca's Ousmane Dembele scoring with a deflected shot from outside the box and Lionel Messi converting a late penalty. Juve, who are rebuilding under rookie coach Andrea Pirlo and were without COVID-19-positive Cristiano Ronaldo, also had some bad luck, with Alvaro Morata having three goals disallowed for offside. The hosts had defender Merih Demirel sent off in the closing stages for a second yellow card. They are second in Group G with three points from two games, three behind leaders Barcelona. Lazio, meanwhile did well to get a 1-1 draw at Brugge after their squad was decimated by suspected cases of COVID-19, which deprived them of forward Ciro Immobile, among others. Lazio are joint top of Group F alongside Brugge with four points. None of Italy's Champions League contenders won this week as Inter and Atalanta were both held on Tuesday. (ANSA).