Soccer: Barca defeat will teach Juve a lot says Bonucci

Man arrested for murder in Turin hills
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, curva contagi sempre alta: 791 casi su circa 6mila tamponi. 7 morti. L'Iss classifica la regione «a rischio»
Covid, stabile curva contagio in Puglia (+762) e oltre 6mila tamponi: 10 morti e aumentano i ricoveri (+7) «Cittadini aiutino Asl con autotracciamento»
ROME
29 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 29 - Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci has said that Juventus's 2-0 defeat at home to Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday will teach them a lot. "The defeat certainly hurts," Bonucci said via social media. "But it is through defeats that you grow in life. These are the matches that teach us a lot. "It teaches us to believe more, to work more , to fight more". The Turin giants were well beaten, with Barca's Ousmane Dembele scoring with a deflected shot from outside the box and Lionel Messi converting a late penalty. Juve, who are rebuilding under rookie coach Andrea Pirlo and were without COVID-19-positive Cristiano Ronaldo, also had some bad luck, with Alvaro Morata having three goals disallowed for offside. The hosts had defender Merih Demirel sent off in the closing stages for a second yellow card. They are second in Group G with three points from two games, three behind leaders Barcelona. Lazio, meanwhile did well to get a 1-1 draw at Brugge after their squad was decimated by suspected cases of COVID-19, which deprived them of forward Ciro Immobile, among others. Lazio are joint top of Group F alongside Brugge with four points. None of Italy's Champions League contenders won this week as Inter and Atalanta were both held on Tuesday. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su