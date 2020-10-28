Naples building used by homeless people collapses

COVID: Record infections, almost 25,000, 205 dead
ROME
28 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 28 - A Naples building of two or three stories that is reportedly used by homeless people collapsed on Wednesday, but sniffer dogs and police sensors failed to find victims, sources said. Firefighter sources said rescuers were on the scene working with dog units to find anyone who might be buried in the rubble. Locals said two Polish rough sleepers had been using the building as a refuge. A part of an abandoned building that has been uninhabited for about 20 years went down. There were no immediate reports of injuries either. Mechanical diggers are continuing the search. (ANSA).
