Di Maio to visit Israel, see Netanyahu

ROME, OCT 28 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio will be in Israel Thursday where he will meet his counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi, with whom he will sign a protocol of collaboration in the cultural and scientific field, the foreign ministry said Wednesday. He will also see Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu, deputy premier and Defence Minister Gantz and President Rivlin, as well as the leader of the opposition Lapid, it said. On Friday Di Maio will travel to the Palestinian Territories where he will meet Palestinian National Authority Premier Mohammad Shtayyeh and Di maio's opposite number Riad Malki. It will be Di Maio's first visit to Israel since the 5-Star Movement (M5S), which he previously led, came to power in 2018. It will also be his first trip there since becoming foreign minister in September last year. (ANSA).