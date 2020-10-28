Mercoledì 28 Ottobre 2020 | 17:44

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: Record infections, almost 25,000, 205 dead

COVID: Record infections, almost 25,000, 205 dead

 
ROME
Naples building used by homeless people collapses

Naples building used by homeless people collapses

 
ROME
COVID protests not centrally organised - interior min

COVID protests not centrally organised - interior min

 
TURIN
Major op against Nigerian mafia

Major op against Nigerian mafia

 
ROME
Di Maio to visit Israel, see Netanyahu

Di Maio to visit Israel, see Netanyahu

 
ROME
Naples building used by homeless people collapses

Naples building used by homeless people collapses

 
ROME
Soccer: COVID testing is bullsh*t says Ronaldo

Soccer: COVID testing is bullsh*t says Ronaldo

 
ROME
COVID: Swabs easier at GPs says Conte

COVID: Swabs easier at GPs says Conte

 
ROME
F1: No fans at Imola race as bid for exemption fails

F1: No fans at Imola race as bid for exemption fails

 
ROME
COVID: 150 jail inmates positive, 200 staff

COVID: 150 jail inmates positive, 200 staff

 
ROME
Rome prosecutors set to conclude Regeni probe

Rome prosecutors set to conclude Regeni probe

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Bari calcio, Di Cesare: «Conta vincere, non giocare bene»

Bari calcio, Di Cesare: «Conta vincere, non giocare bene»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaEmergenza contagi
Covid in Basilicata, presto completati gli ospedali da campo

Covid in Basilicata, presto completati gli ospedali da campo

 
TarantoLavoro
Mittal Taranto, tensione in fabbrica: sospeso delegato Fiom

Mittal Taranto, tensione in fabbrica: sospeso delegato Fiom

 
BariSanità
Covid 19, in 8 ore 252 pazienti nei pronto soccorso del Barese

Covid 19, in 8 ore 252 pazienti nei pronto soccorso del Barese

 
PotenzaLa curiosità
Otto paesi della Basilicata con più residenti all’estero

Otto paesi della Basilicata con più residenti all’estero

 
BrindisiDolci
«Miglior panettone del mondo», argento a cegliese e da Acquaviva arriva il panettone a gusto barese

«Miglior panettone del mondo», argento a cegliese e da Acquaviva arriva il panettone a gusto barese

 
Foggiala scomparsa
San Giovanni Rotondo, 85enne esce di casa per andare in campagna e svanisce nel nulla

San Giovanni Rotondo, 85enne esce di casa per andare in campagna e svanisce nel nulla

 
LecceContagi in città
Lecce, 3 positivi al mercato Settelacquare: screening a tappeto ed esposto in Procura

Lecce, 3 positivi al mercato Settelacquare: screening a tappeto ed esposto in Procura

 
BatL'avvertimento
Canosa, esplode bomba in pieno centro: le telecamere riprendono il presunto attentatore

Canosa, esplode bomba in pieno centro: le telecamere riprendono il presunto attentatore

 

ROME

Naples building used by homeless people collapses

Rescue workers are searching for people in the rubble

Naples building used by homeless people collapses

ROME, OCT 28 - A Naples building of two or three stories that is used by homeless people collapsed on Wednesday, sources said. Firefighter sources said rescuers are on the scene working with dog units to find anyone who may be buried in the rubble. Photo: an archive image of an ambulance. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati