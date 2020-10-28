Naples building used by homeless people collapses

COVID: Record infections, almost 25,000, 205 dead
ROME
28 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 28 - A Naples building of two or three stories that is used by homeless people collapsed on Wednesday, sources said. Firefighter sources said rescuers are on the scene working with dog units to find anyone who may be buried in the rubble. Photo: an archive image of an ambulance. (ANSA).
