Soccer: COVID testing is bullsh*t says Ronaldo

ROME, OCT 28 - Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo described COVID-19 testing as "bullshit" on Wednesday as he expressed his unhappiness at having to miss the showdown with Leo Messi's Barcelona in the Champions League. Ronaldo is missing the big match in Turin as he is still positive for the coronavirus two weeks after first testing positive. "Feeling good and healthy," Ronaldo said via Instagram. "Forza Juve!" In a subsequent comment, he added ""PCR is bullshit", referring to the polymerise chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID. (ANSA).