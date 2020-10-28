COVID: Swabs easier at GPs says Conte

ROME, OCT 28 - The government has earmarked 30 million euros to make it easier to have COVID tests at family doctor's surgeries and paediatricians, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday. The move is contained in the government's new relief decree granting aid to sectors hit by new COVID restrictions. A new national doctors contract also envisages gietting rapid COVID tests at GPs. Conte told the House the aid packages were tailored to how much each sector had been affected. Gyms. swimming pools, cinemas and theatres have been closed amid a COVID spike. Bars and restaurants must stop serving customers at six o'clock. Conte told the House the measures had been taken to avert a new general lockdown which would cause untold economic damage. He also said Italy was in a "type 3 scenario" envisaging the possible interruption of particularly at risk activities, "also on an hourly basis". Conte said the government's scientific committee, the CTS, had backed the mew measures. (ANSA).