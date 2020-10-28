Mercoledì 28 Ottobre 2020 | 16:00

ROME
COVID: Swabs easier at GPs says Conte

ROME
F1: No fans at Imola race as bid for exemption fails

ROME
COVID: 150 jail inmates positive, 200 staff

ROME
Rome prosecutors set to conclude Regeni probe

TURIN
FCA posts 1.2 bn profit Q3

ROME
Eni posts 9-mt loss of 7.8 bn

VATICAN CITY
Pope brings 9 people closer to sainthood

VATICAN CITY
Pope condemns Cameroon kids massacre

PARMA
Cop who kicked COVID protester in face transferred

ROME
Milan, Naples mayors seek clarification over lockdown talk

ROME
Missing girl's skull found

Serie c
Bari calcio, Di Cesare: «Conta vincere, non giocare bene»

BariIl virus
Emergenza Covid a Bari, il trasporto pubblico chiede le fasce orarie a scuola

BrindisiDolci
«Miglior panettone del mondo», argento a cegliese e da Acquaviva arriva il panettone a gusto barese

PotenzaSolidarietà
Potenza, il cibo rimasto invenduto alla chiusura delle 18 donato a chi ne ha bisogno

TarantoL'annuncio
Grottaglie, il «Marcello Arlotta» è il primo spazioporto italiano

Foggiala scomparsa
San Giovanni Rotondo, 85enne esce di casa per andare in campagna e svanisce nel nulla

LecceContagi in città
Lecce, 3 positivi al mercato Settelacquare: screening a tappeto ed esposto in Procura

BatL'avvertimento
Canosa, esplode bomba in pieno centro: le telecamere riprendono il presunto attentatore

MateraIl virus
Matera, la richiesta del sindaco: «Nuovi interventi per l'ospedale della città»

ROME

F1: No fans at Imola race as bid for exemption fails

Fans who bought tickets set to be reimbursed

ROME, OCT 28 - The Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix, which is set to take place at Imola on November 1, will be held behind closed doors after the local authorities and region failed in a bid to have the race exempted from a ban on fans attending sporting events. The ban was part of new restrictions brought in by central government at the weekend due to a sharp rise in COVID-19 contagion. As a result, organizers are at work to give fans who bought tickets their money back. (ANSA).

