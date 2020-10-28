F1: No fans at Imola race as bid for exemption fails

COVID: Swabs easier at GPs says Conte
ROME
28 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 28 - The Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix, which is set to take place at Imola on November 1, will be held behind closed doors after the local authorities and region failed in a bid to have the race exempted from a ban on fans attending sporting events. The ban was part of new restrictions brought in by central government at the weekend due to a sharp rise in COVID-19 contagion. As a result, organizers are at work to give fans who bought tickets their money back. (ANSA).
