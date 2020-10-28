COVID: 150 jail inmates positive, 200 staff

ROME, OCT 28 - Some 150 inmates in Italy's prisons are positive for COVID-19, as well as about 200 prison staff, the national guarantor for persons deprived of their freedom said Wednesday. He said the incidence was slightly higher than in May. But the number of inmates and staff with symptoms is much lower than back then, he said. The ombudsman also said the supply of personal protective equipment had greatly improved since the first wave of the virus. Furthermore, the guarantor said, current procedures made contagion less likely. Italy has seen a spike in COVID cases lately. The government has introduced restrivtive measures which, while falling short of a fresh national lockdown, have sparked widespread protests. Gyms, swimming pools, cinemas and theatres have been closed and bars and restaurants ordered to stop serving at six o'clock. (ANSA).