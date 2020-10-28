Mercoledì 28 Ottobre 2020 | 15:31

ROME

Italian investigators meet Egyptian counterparts in Cairo

Rome prosecutors set to conclude Regeni probe

ROME, OCT 28 - Rome prosecutors are set to conclude an investigation into the case of Giulio Regeni, an Italian student tortured and murdered in Egypt in 2016. The two-year deadline for them to wrap up the probe after they put five members of Egypt's security apparatus under investigation in relation to the case in December 2018 is now approaching. The investigators are expected to make their Egyptian counterparts aware of the looming deadline during a meeting taking place in Cairo on Wednesday. In July Rome prosecutors said they were investigating another five Egyptian intelligence officers in addition to the five initially placed under investigation Regeni's parents have urged the government to pull Italy's ambassador to Cairo for Egypt's failure to cooperate in the quest to get to the bottom of the case. Cambridge doctoral researcher Regeni, 28, was found dead on February 3 2016 a week after disappearing on the Cairo metro. He had been tortured so badly that his mother said she only recognised him by the tip of his nose. At various times Egypt has advanced differing explanations for his death including a car accident, a gay lovers' tiff and abduction and murder by an alleged kidnapping gang that was wiped out after Regeni's documents were planted in their lair. The Friuli-born student was researching Cairo street sellers unions for the British university, a politically sensitive subject. The head of the street hawkers union had fingered Regeni as a spy. Rome recently drew condemnation from Regeni's parents by announcing the sale of the two frigates to Egypt. Premier Giuseppe Conte said the deal was on a separate level from cooperation on the Regeni case. (ANSA).

