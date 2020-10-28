Eni posts 9-mt loss of 7.8 bn

ROME, OCT 28 - Italian fuels giant Eni on Wednesday posted a nine-month loss of 7.8 billion euros. Losses in the third quarter of the year were 500 million, the oil and gas group said. Eni Managing Director Claudio Descalzi said the company had shown "great resilience" amid the COVID shock. The results were better than expected, he said. Descalzi said: "In a market environment that remains challenging, we are continuing to successfully mitigate the negative impact of this crisis and making progress with our decarbonization strategy. We achieved excellent results during the quarter, clearly exceeding market expectations in the face of a 30% decline in oil and gas prices, and a 90% decline in refining margins. "In E&P, even with Brent at 43 $/barrel, we achieved production levels in line with our expectations, and an EBIT of €0.52 billion, double consensus estimates. In a quarter that is traditionally weaker seasonally, the Global Gas & LNG Portfolio has achieved significant results. R&M has shown its resilience in a particularly unfavourable scenario for traditional refining, driven by strong marketing performance, particularly in biofuels, as our two biorefineries allowed us to capture advantageous market opportunities. "The growth of gas retail, driven by customer loyalty, and the stable results of the power and oil products marketing, helped to offset the impact of an extremely negative scenario in traditional refining and chemicals. Over the last nine months, thanks to the reduction in capex and costs efficiencies implemented earlier this year, we generated an operating cash flow of over €5 billion, compared to a level of capex equal to €3.8 billion. "These results showcase our robust capital structure that has been further strengthened by the two hybrid bond issues of €3 billion made in October, which have allowed us to keep leverage below 30%. Faced with a crisis of unprecedented proportions, Eni has demonstrated great resilience and flexibility. In light of these results, we look forward to a recovery in demand, whilst continuing to pursue our energy transition program." (ANSA).