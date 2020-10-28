FCA posts 1.2 bn profit Q3

TURIN, OCT 28 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) on Wednesday posted a 1.2 billion euro net profit in the third quarter of the year thanks to robust US sales. Its adjusted EBIT rose to a record 2.3 billion euros in the quarter. Without the COVID shock, the adjusted EBIT would have been 3-3.5 billion, it said. Earnings were 9% down in the quarter. Maserati sales were 7% up. CEO Mike Manley said the group would be even stronger after its merger with PSA, planned to be completed next year. FCA and PSA said earlier they were taking continual steps towards their merger and the OK would be given by March. There has been continuous progress towards the wedding with FCA, PSA said. The FCA website said: FCA reports record Group and North America results, with third quarter Adjusted EBIT of €2.3 billion and €2.5 billion and margins of 8.8% and 13.8%, respectively. Net profit of €1.2 billion and Adjusted net profit of €1.5 billion, with Industrial free cash flows of €6.7 billion. Manley said on the website: "Our record results were driven by our team's tremendous performance in North America. During the quarter, we unveiled 'white-space' products across many brands; launched the next chapter for our storied Maserati brand; confirmed our market leadership in Latin America; and continued the rapid pace of our global investments in electrification. Once again, our team has proven its extraordinary resilience and creativity, and, as we close in on the merger to create Stellantis, we are stronger and more focused than ever on our mission to deliver great value for all our stakeholders." Th website also said: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (« FCA ») (NYSE : FCAU/MTA : FCA) and Peugeot S.A. ("Groupe PSA") continue to advance towards the completion of their proposed combination to create Stellantis, the world's 4th largest global automotive OEM by volume. A further step forward in this regard was taken on 27th October when their respective Boards signed the cross-border merger terms that will apply to the combination. The parties expect the combination to be completed by the end of the first quarter 2021, subject to the customary conditions set forth in their Combination Agreement. Both Boards also agreed to permit Groupe PSA to sell up to approximately 7 per cent of Faurecia's outstanding share capital prior to the completion of the merger and to take such other steps (excluding additional disposals of shares) as may be necessary to ensure that Stellantis will not acquire control of Faurecia, consistent with the terms of the original Combination Agreement. This is expected to facilitate the securing of the necessary regulatory approvals in relation to the merger. (ANSA).