Mercoledì 28 Ottobre 2020 | 14:14

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

TURIN
FCA posts 1.2 bn profit Q3

FCA posts 1.2 bn profit Q3

 
ROME
Eni posts 9-mt loss of 7.8 bn

Eni posts 9-mt loss of 7.8 bn

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope brings 9 people closer to sainthood

Pope brings 9 people closer to sainthood

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope condemns Cameroon kids massacre

Pope condemns Cameroon kids massacre

 
PARMA
Cop who kicked COVID protester in face transferred

Cop who kicked COVID protester in face transferred

 
ROME
Milan, Naples mayors seek clarification over lockdown talk

Milan, Naples mayors seek clarification over lockdown talk

 
ROME
Missing girl's skull found

Missing girl's skull found

 
ALESSANDRIA
Man kills partner near Alessandria

Man kills partner near Alessandria

 
ROME
Milan bourse suffers big losses amid COVID fears

Milan bourse suffers big losses amid COVID fears

 
ROME
COVID-19 epidemic now widespread throughout Italy - ISS

COVID-19 epidemic now widespread throughout Italy - ISS

 
ROME
Soccer: Zapata saves Atalanta against Ajax

Soccer: Zapata saves Atalanta against Ajax

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Bari calcio, Di Cesare: «Conta vincere, non giocare bene»

Bari calcio, Di Cesare: «Conta vincere, non giocare bene»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Covid news h 24Emergenza contagi
Bari, consigliere comunale Melchiorre positivo al Covid: l'annuncio sui social

Bari, consigliere comunale Melchiorre positivo al Covid: l'annuncio sui social

 
Covid news h 24dati regionali
Covid, in Basilicata curva contagi in crescita: 161 nuovi positivi (38 pugliesi) e 1451 tamponiBardi: «Numeri sotto controllo»

Covid Basilicata sale curva contagi: +161 positivi (38 pugliesi) e 3 decessi
Bardi: «Numeri sotto controllo»

 
Brindisioperazione dei CC
San Pancrazio Salentino, cede droga ad un disabile: 59enne ai domiciliari

San Pancrazio Salentino, cede droga ad un disabile: 59enne ai domiciliari

 
Foggiala scomparsa
San Giovanni Rotondo, 85enne esce di casa per andare in campagna e svanisce nel nulla

San Giovanni Rotondo, 85enne esce di casa per andare in campagna e svanisce nel nulla

 
LecceContagi in città
Lecce, 3 positivi al mercato Settelacquare: screening a tappeto ed esposto in Procura

Lecce, 3 positivi al mercato Settelacquare: screening a tappeto ed esposto in Procura

 
BatL'avvertimento
Canosa, esplode bomba in pieno centro: le telecamere riprendono il presunto attentatore

Canosa, esplode bomba in pieno centro: le telecamere riprendono il presunto attentatore

 
TarantoLa denuncia
M5s Taranto: «Mittal è cattivo pagatore e crea terrore tra gli operai»

M5s Taranto: «Mittal è cattivo pagatore e crea terrore tra gli operai»

 
MateraIl virus
Matera, la richiesta del sindaco: «Nuovi interventi per l'ospedale della città»

Matera, la richiesta del sindaco: «Nuovi interventi per l'ospedale della città»

 

i più letti

Bari, blitz dei Ros smantella organizzazione mafiosa: 48 misure cautelari

Mafia, le mani della Società foggiana sui fondi europei: 48 arresti, in cella 4 funzionari regionali e il «re» del Psr pugliese Video

Coronavirus Puglia: 611 nuovi casi e 13 morti, di cui 10 nel Foggiano. Altri 49 ricoveri

Coronavirus Puglia: 611 nuovi casi e 13 morti, di cui 10 nel Foggiano. Altri 49 ricoveri. Riapre Ortopedia a Castellaneta

Bitonto, genitori ricoverati lasciano sola a casa 12enne, Abbaticchio: «Covid fai schifo»

Bitonto, genitori ricoverati lasciano sola a casa 12enne, Abbaticchio: «Covid fai schifo»

Coronavirus, in Basilicata 1459 tamponi e 95 nuovi positivi, ma 16 sono pugliesi

Coronavirus, in Basilicata 1459 tamponi e 95 nuovi positivi, ma 16 sono pugliesi

Nicola di Bari ricoverato in rianimazione dopo operazione al cuore

Nicola di Bari ricoverato in rianimazione dopo operazione al cuore

TURIN

FCA posts 1.2 bn profit Q3

'Continual progress' towards merger with PSA

FCA posts 1.2 bn profit Q3

TURIN, OCT 28 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) on Wednesday posted a 1.2 billion euro net profit in the third quarter of the year thanks to robust US sales. Its adjusted EBIT rose to a record 2.3 billion euros in the quarter. Without the COVID shock, the adjusted EBIT would have been 3-3.5 billion, it said. Earnings were 9% down in the quarter. Maserati sales were 7% up. CEO Mike Manley said the group would be even stronger after its merger with PSA, planned to be completed next year. FCA and PSA said earlier they were taking continual steps towards their merger and the OK would be given by March. There has been continuous progress towards the wedding with FCA, PSA said. The FCA website said: FCA reports record Group and North America results, with third quarter Adjusted EBIT of €2.3 billion and €2.5 billion and margins of 8.8% and 13.8%, respectively. Net profit of €1.2 billion and Adjusted net profit of €1.5 billion, with Industrial free cash flows of €6.7 billion. Manley said on the website: "Our record results were driven by our team's tremendous performance in North America. During the quarter, we unveiled 'white-space' products across many brands; launched the next chapter for our storied Maserati brand; confirmed our market leadership in Latin America; and continued the rapid pace of our global investments in electrification. Once again, our team has proven its extraordinary resilience and creativity, and, as we close in on the merger to create Stellantis, we are stronger and more focused than ever on our mission to deliver great value for all our stakeholders." Th website also said: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (« FCA ») (NYSE : FCAU/MTA : FCA) and Peugeot S.A. ("Groupe PSA") continue to advance towards the completion of their proposed combination to create Stellantis, the world's 4th largest global automotive OEM by volume. A further step forward in this regard was taken on 27th October when their respective Boards signed the cross-border merger terms that will apply to the combination. The parties expect the combination to be completed by the end of the first quarter 2021, subject to the customary conditions set forth in their Combination Agreement. Both Boards also agreed to permit Groupe PSA to sell up to approximately 7 per cent of Faurecia's outstanding share capital prior to the completion of the merger and to take such other steps (excluding additional disposals of shares) as may be necessary to ensure that Stellantis will not acquire control of Faurecia, consistent with the terms of the original Combination Agreement. This is expected to facilitate the securing of the necessary regulatory approvals in relation to the merger. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati