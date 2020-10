Man kills partner near Alessandria

ALESSANDRIA, OCT 28 - A 43-year-old man killed his 43-year-old male partner near Alessandria in Piedmont due to jealousy overnight, police said Wednesday. Luca Meloni, originally from Cagliari in Sardinia, allegedly murdered artist Fabio Spiega, originally from Recco near Genoa, police said. The alleged murder took place in their home in Casale Monferrato. Police are at the scene along with a medical examiner. They said they were treating it as a crime of passion. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).