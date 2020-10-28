Mercoledì 28 Ottobre 2020 | 14:14

TURIN
ROME
VATICAN CITY
VATICAN CITY
PARMA
ROME
ROME
ALESSANDRIA
ROME
ROME
ROME
Serie c
Covid news h 24Emergenza contagi
Covid news h 24dati regionali
Brindisioperazione dei CC
Foggiala scomparsa
LecceContagi in città
BatL'avvertimento
TarantoLa denuncia
MateraIl virus
ROME

Missing girl's skull found

Autistic Bangladeshi Iuschra Gazi, 12, went missing in July 2018

ROME, OCT 28 - DNA testing has shown that a skull found in woods at Serle near Brescia at the start of this month belongs to Iuschra Gazi, a 12-year-old autistic Bangladeshi girl who went missing on July 19, 2018, sources said Wednesday. The DNA test was carried out by Brescia's Ospedali Civili, at the request of prosecutors. The girl's father said: "I'm in shock. Now I know that Iuschra is really dead", according to local media. Iuschra went missing while on a trip with the Brescian Foundation for the Assistance of the Psychologically Disabled, FOBAP. A FOBAP woman operator has already plea bargained an eight-month sentence over the disappearance. Police are still looking for the rest of the body. (ANSA).

