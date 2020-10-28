Missing girl's skull found

ROME, OCT 28 - DNA testing has shown that a skull found in woods at Serle near Brescia at the start of this month belongs to Iuschra Gazi, a 12-year-old autistic Bangladeshi girl who went missing on July 19, 2018, sources said Wednesday. The DNA test was carried out by Brescia's Ospedali Civili, at the request of prosecutors. The girl's father said: "I'm in shock. Now I know that Iuschra is really dead", according to local media. Iuschra went missing while on a trip with the Brescian Foundation for the Assistance of the Psychologically Disabled, FOBAP. A FOBAP woman operator has already plea bargained an eight-month sentence over the disappearance. Police are still looking for the rest of the body. (ANSA).