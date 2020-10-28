Cop who kicked COVID protester in face transferred

PARMA, OCT 28 - An Italian policeman caught on CCTV footage allegedly kicking a COVID protester in the face in Parma Tuesday night has been identified and moved to non-operational duty pending disciplinary and possible criminal action, Parma's police chief said Wednesday. The policeman was one of three officers who immobilized the protester after he was found trying to break a shop window, according to the video circulating on social media. The incriminated officer is seen kicking the protester in the face. More than 1,000 people gathered in Parma's central Piazza Garibaldi to protest new COVID restrictions on Tuesday night, part of a nationwide wave of protests against the new curbs. The Parma police HQ said "the employee who behaved in this way has been fully identified and immediate measures will be taken against him in relation to what he did after he has been immediately assigned to non-operational services". (ANSA).