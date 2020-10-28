Milan bourse suffers big losses amid COVID fears
ROME
28 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 28 - The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index fell by 2.97% in early trading on Wednesday amid fears about the impact of the upswing in COVID-19 cases. The other major European financial markets suffered big losses too. (ANSA).
