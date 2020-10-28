Soccer: Zapata saves Atalanta against Ajax

ROME, OCT 28 - Duvan Zapata scored twice to earn Atalanta a 2-2 draw with Ajax on Tuesday after the Bergamo side had fallen two down against the Dutch giants in their second Champions League game. Atalanta are second in Group D with four points fro two games, two points behind leaders Liverpool. Inter were unlucky not to get more than a goalless draw from their clash with Shakhtar Donetsk after hitting the crossbar twice. They are joint second in Group C with two points, two behind leaders Shakhtar and one more than surprise bottom side Real Madrid. (ANSA).