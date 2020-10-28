State won't stand violence says Gualtieri

ROME, OCT 28 - Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri told RAI television on Wednesday that "the State will not tolerate violent behaviour" after protests against the government's COVID-19-linked restrictions again turned ugly overnight. There were big clashes in central Rome on Tuesday although several Italian cities have been hit by violent protests in recent days, including Milan, Turin and Naples. The government has ordered, among other things, that bars and restaurants must stop serving customers at 18:00 and it has closed the nation's cinemas, theatres, gyms and swimming pools completely after a sharp rise in contagion. On Tuesday Premier Giuseppe Conte's cabinet approved over five billion euros in aid for the sectors affected by the restrictions. There are reports that in several cases far-right groups and soccer hooligans have infiltrated what started out as peaceful protests and caused them to degenerate. "There are violent, neo-fascist groups that have nothing to do with the sectors in difficulty and are taking advantage of people's suffering to be violent," Gualtieri said. (ANSA).