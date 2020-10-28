Mercoledì 28 Ottobre 2020 | 12:20

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Milan bourse suffers big losses amid COVID fears

Milan bourse suffers big losses amid COVID fears

 
ROME
COVID-19 epidemic now widespread throughout Italy - ISS

COVID-19 epidemic now widespread throughout Italy - ISS

 
ROME
Soccer: Zapata saves Atalanta against Ajax

Soccer: Zapata saves Atalanta against Ajax

 
ROME
State won't stand violence says Gualtieri

State won't stand violence says Gualtieri

 
ROME
COVID: Incidence growing says Brusaferro

COVID: Incidence growing says Brusaferro

 
ROME
COVID: Record infections, almost 22,000, 221 victims

COVID: Record infections, almost 22,000, 221 victims

 
ROME
No strolling in Genoa after 21:00

No strolling in Genoa after 21:00

 
ROME
5.5 mn Italians live abroad

5.5 mn Italians live abroad

 
ROME
5.5 mn Italians live aboard

5.5 mn Italians live aboard

 
ROME
6 Casamonica clan members arrested in Rome

6 Casamonica clan members arrested in Rome

 
ROME
COVID-19 business aid coming in record time - Gualtieri

COVID-19 business aid coming in record time - Gualtieri

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Bari calcio, Di Cesare: «Conta vincere, non giocare bene»

Bari calcio, Di Cesare: «Conta vincere, non giocare bene»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Foggiala scomparsa
San Giovanni Rotondo, 85enne esce di casa per andare in campagna e svanisce nel nulla

San Giovanni Rotondo, 85enne esce di casa per andare in campagna e svanisce nel nulla

 
LecceContagi in città
Lecce, 3 positivi al mercato Settelacquare: screening a tappeto ed esposto in Procura

Lecce, 3 positivi al mercato Settelacquare: screening a tappeto ed esposto in Procura

 
Potenzala protesta
Covid e Dpcm, Uncem Basilicata: «Aree montane gravemente penalizzate»

Covid e Dpcm, Uncem Basilicata: «Aree montane gravemente penalizzate»

 
Bariil caso
Bari, l’ex boss malato finisce in coma: la denuncia del figlio

Bari, l’ex boss malato finisce in coma: la denuncia del figlio

 
BatL'avvertimento
Canosa, esplode bomba in pieno centro: le telecamere riprendono il presunto attentatore

Canosa, esplode bomba in pieno centro: le telecamere riprendono il presunto attentatore

 
TarantoLa denuncia
M5s Taranto: «Mittal è cattivo pagatore e crea terrore tra gli operai»

M5s Taranto: «Mittal è cattivo pagatore e crea terrore tra gli operai»

 
MateraIl virus
Matera, la richiesta del sindaco: «Nuovi interventi per l'ospedale della città»

Matera, la richiesta del sindaco: «Nuovi interventi per l'ospedale della città»

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Mesagne, centinaia di chiamate e messaggi alla ex: arrestato mentre era appostato sotto casa

Mesagne, centinaia di chiamate e messaggi alla ex: arrestato mentre era appostato sotto casa

 

i più letti

Bari, blitz dei Ros smantella organizzazione mafiosa: 48 misure cautelari

Mafia, le mani della Società foggiana sui fondi europei: 48 arresti, in cella 4 funzionari regionali e il «re» del Psr pugliese Video

Coronavirus Puglia: 611 nuovi casi e 13 morti, di cui 10 nel Foggiano. Altri 49 ricoveri

Coronavirus Puglia: 611 nuovi casi e 13 morti, di cui 10 nel Foggiano. Altri 49 ricoveri. Riapre Ortopedia a Castellaneta

Bitonto, genitori ricoverati lasciano sola a casa 12enne, Abbaticchio: «Covid fai schifo»

Bitonto, genitori ricoverati lasciano sola a casa 12enne, Abbaticchio: «Covid fai schifo»

Coronavirus, in Basilicata 1459 tamponi e 95 nuovi positivi, ma 16 sono pugliesi

Coronavirus, in Basilicata 1459 tamponi e 95 nuovi positivi, ma 16 sono pugliesi

Covid, dal Politecnico Bari arriva Lala Mask: una mascherina più leggera e riciclabile

Covid, dal Politecnico Bari arriva Lala Mask: una mascherina più leggera e riciclabile

ROME

State won't stand violence says Gualtieri

More clashes during protests against government restrictions

State won't stand violence says Gualtieri

ROME, OCT 28 - Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri told RAI television on Wednesday that "the State will not tolerate violent behaviour" after protests against the government's COVID-19-linked restrictions again turned ugly overnight. There were big clashes in central Rome on Tuesday although several Italian cities have been hit by violent protests in recent days, including Milan, Turin and Naples. The government has ordered, among other things, that bars and restaurants must stop serving customers at 18:00 and it has closed the nation's cinemas, theatres, gyms and swimming pools completely after a sharp rise in contagion. On Tuesday Premier Giuseppe Conte's cabinet approved over five billion euros in aid for the sectors affected by the restrictions. There are reports that in several cases far-right groups and soccer hooligans have infiltrated what started out as peaceful protests and caused them to degenerate. "There are violent, neo-fascist groups that have nothing to do with the sectors in difficulty and are taking advantage of people's suffering to be violent," Gualtieri said. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati