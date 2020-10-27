COVID: Incidence growing says Brusaferro

ROME, OCT 27 - The incidence of COVID-19 is growing in Italy and the virus is present everywhere in the country, the head of the Higher Health Institute (ISS), Silvio Brusaferro, said Tuesday. He said cases were rising also in the elderly. Asymptomatic cases are also on the rise, said the ISS president. He said the health system should also ensure treatment for other pathologies. (ANSA).