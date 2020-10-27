5.5 mn Italians live abroad

ROME, OCT 27 - Some 5.5 million Italians live abroad, the Migrantes Catholic foundation said Tuesday. These are the Italians who have registered as living abroad, it said. In 2006 there were 3.1 million, meaning the number has grown by 76.6% in 15 years. The proportion of women rose from 46.2% of the total registered in 2006 to 48.0% in 2020. Increasingly, it is young people who are leaving Italy, and it is not just the 'brain drain', the report said. Migrantes said the poorer south of Italy was suffering a "double loss", with young people leaving both for northern Italy and for other countries. (ANSA).