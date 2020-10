No strolling in Genoa after 21:00

ROME, OCT 27 - Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci has signed an order coming into force on Tuesday that bans people from going out for a stroll in the city between 21:00 and 6:00 in order to combat the spread of COVID-19. "It's not a curfew," said Bucci. "The aim is to remove the possibility of clusters of people forming. "So it will be possible to visit a relative, a friend or to go home or to work. "But it will not be possible to circulate for no reason". He added that the ban will not apply to people travelling in cars or on motorbikes and said it will be possible to go running. (ANSA).