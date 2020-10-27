6 Casamonica clan members arrested in Rome

ROME, OCT 27 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested six members of Rome's Casamonica crime family on charges including extortion, usury and drug trafficking. The six were also charged with mafia association and illegal financial activity. One of those arrested was involved in an attack in 2018 in a bar on the outskirts of the Italian capital, in which the bar owner and a young disabled women were hurt. Among those arrested was Enrico Di Silvio, a member of an allied family, who has already been convicted for the Easter Sunday 2018 attack in the Roxy Bar. The parents of two brothers arrested over the bar attack were also among the six arrested Tuesday. A preliminary investigations judge said the Casamonicas had "a mafia-like grip on the local territory. "The population is living in fears," she said. The judge played a wiretap in which the Casamonicas threatened a man over an alleged drug debt, saying "must we come and get you at home?" Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi thanked the police and the DDA anti-mafia department for the raid and said "there's no room for criminality in Rome". (ANSA).