COVID-19 business aid coming in record time - Gualtieri

ROME, OCT 27 - The government is set to approve grants for sectors hit by the latest round of COVID-19-linked restrictions in record time, Economy Ministry Roberto Gualtieri told a meeting with business representatives on Tuesday, according to sources. Under a decree Premier Giuseppe Conte's cabinet approved at the weekend, bars and eateries must stop serving customers at 18:00 while cinemas, theatres, gyms and swimming pools must close completely. Gualtieri told the meeting that the aid measures, which are being presented at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, would arrive "in record time, by November 15". He said that some groups of business would get the same amount they received in previous aid packages after the lockdown of earlier this year, while restaurants would get 150% of that and some groups would get up to a maximum of 200%. (ANSA).