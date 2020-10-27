Martedì 27 Ottobre 2020 | 16:26

ROME
5.5 mn Italians live aboard

ROME
6 Casamonica clan members arrested in Rome

ROME
COVID-19 business aid coming in record time - Gualtieri

MILAN
COVID: Lombardy ER chief calls for national lockdown

BOLZANO
Man, 82, kills disabled wife

ENNA
DNA shows rapist of disabled patient is father of child

ROME
Ex-Milan env' chief gets suspended 2-yr term for rape

ROME
Lockdown needed in Milan and Naples says Ricciardi

PERUGIA
COVID: Umbria passes 1st-phase infections

ROME
Choreographer Tommassini in fight with burglars

ROME
48 arrests in Puglia mafia bust

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, al San Nicola prima vittoria di stagione: battuto 4-1 il Catania

MateraIl virus
Matera, la richiesta del sindaco: «Nuovi interventi per l'ospedale della città»

BariL'iniziativa
Covid, dal Politecnico Bari arriva Lala Mask: una mascherina più leggera e riciclabile

LecceLe dichiarazioni
Disordini a Lecce per protesta al Dpcm, il sindaco: «Rabbia non prevalga, facciamo squadra»

FoggiaPolizia
Foggia, musica e karaoke in un locale dopo mezzanotte nonostante il Dpcm

Brindisinel Brindisino
Mesagne, centinaia di chiamate e messaggi alla ex: arrestato mentre era appostato sotto casa

PotenzaIl provvedimento
Basilicata, in arrivo fondi per pagare gli affitti destinati a famiglie in difficoltà

TarantoL'operazione
Taranto, Guardia Costiera sequestra 80kg di cetrioli di mare abbandonati da pescatori di frodo

Batl'intervista
Pedopornografia on line, don Fortunato: «Non si abbassi la soglia di attenzione»

MILAN, OCT 27 - The head of Lombardy's ERs on Tuesday called for a national COVID lockdown saying the situation in A&E's across the country was "dramatic". With infection curves exponential, said Guiso Bertolini, "the only thing to do is to close everything, a lockdown at a national level". He said "the situation in ERs is dramatic, not only in Lombardy but everywhere, at a national level. "If we want to stop the epidemic, now is the time to close everything, there is no other way. "If something had been done earlier, when it should have been done, we could have taken softer measures, but now we can't go on and the measures taken by the government are too bland. "They aren't capable of containing the monstrous phenomenon we are faced with". But Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana said current measures were enough to prevent a full-blown lockdown. The government has ordered bars and restaurants to stop serving customers at six p.m. and closed gyms, swimming pools, cinemas and theatres. (ANSA).

