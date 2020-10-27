Ex-Milan env' chief gets suspended 2-yr term for rape

ROME, OCT 27 - Paolo Massari, Milan's former environment chief, was sentenced to a suspended two-year prison term for rape on Tuesday after a plea bargain with prosecutors Massari, who is also a journalist, was arrested on June 13 for raping a businesswoman who was also old friend from school. As part of the plea bargain, Massari agreed to have therapy. The victim was awarded 30,000 euros in damages. Massari admitted to raping the woman in a garage in his apartment building and apologized. (ANSA).