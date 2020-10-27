Man, 82, kills disabled wife

BOLZANO, OCT 27 - An 82-year-old killed his 80-year-old disabled wife and then tried to commit suicide in Bolzano Tuesday. The man was rushed to hospital in critical condition. He is said to have stabbed his wife with a knife and hit her over the head with a heavy object before cutting the veins of his wrist. He is under guard in an ICU at Bolzano hospital after being arrested on murder charges. Bolzano prosecutors are investigating. (ANSA).