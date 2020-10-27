DNA shows rapist of disabled patient is father of child

ENNA, OCT 27 - A DNA test has shown that a nurse who raped a disabled patient in a Sicilian clinic is the father of the child she is expecting. The 37-year-old health operator at the Oasi Clinci in Troina near Enna impregnated the disabled woman while she was suffering from COVID-19, the DNA showed. The man confessed to raping the woman and was arrested on October 7. The woman was adjudged to be incapable of giving her consent for sex since she struggles to meet her basic needs, police said. The man is suspected of raping her repeatedly over a period of time. A probe is trying to establish if he had other women in his care at the clinic. Prosecutors said they will assess whether to press more rape charges. (ANSA).