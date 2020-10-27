Martedì 27 Ottobre 2020 | 14:38

BOLZANO
Man, 82, kills disabled wife

Man, 82, kills disabled wife

 
ENNA
DNA shows rapist of disabled patient is father of child

DNA shows rapist of disabled patient is father of child

 
ROME
Ex-Milan env' chief gets suspended 2-yr term for rape

Ex-Milan env' chief gets suspended 2-yr term for rape

 
ROME
Lockdown needed in Milan and Naples says Ricciardi

Lockdown needed in Milan and Naples says Ricciardi

 
PERUGIA
COVID: Umbria passes 1st-phase infections

COVID: Umbria passes 1st-phase infections

 
ROME
Choreographer Tommassini in fight with burglars

Choreographer Tommassini in fight with burglars

 
ROME
48 arrests in Puglia mafia bust

48 arrests in Puglia mafia bust

 
ANCONA
Pesaro eatery closed for flouting COVID closure order

Pesaro eatery closed for flouting COVID closure order

 
ROME
Italian Muslims criticise Paris over Muhammad cartoons

Italian Muslims criticise Paris over Muhammad cartoons

 
CHIETI
4 arrests in Abruzzo health graft probe

4 arrests in Abruzzo health graft probe

 
PALERMO
Exhausted nurse becomes fresh symbol of COVID fight

Exhausted nurse becomes fresh symbol of COVID fight

 

Serie C
Bari, al San Nicola prima vittoria di stagione: battuto 4-1 il Catania

Bari, al San Nicola prima vittoria di stagione: battuto 4-1 il Catania

 

Lecce
Disordini a Lecce per protesta al Dpcm, il sindaco: «Rabbia non prevalga, facciamo squadra»

Disordini a Lecce per protesta al Dpcm, il sindaco: «Rabbia non prevalga, facciamo squadra»

 
Foggia
Foggia, musica e karaoke in un locale dopo mezzanotte nonostante il Dpcm

Foggia, musica e karaoke in un locale dopo mezzanotte nonostante il Dpcm

 
Brindisi
Mesagne, centinaia di chiamate e messaggi alla ex: arrestato mentre era appostato sotto casa

Mesagne, centinaia di chiamate e messaggi alla ex: arrestato mentre era appostato sotto casa

 
Potenza
Basilicata, in arrivo fondi per pagare gli affitti destinati a famiglie in difficoltà

Basilicata, in arrivo fondi per pagare gli affitti destinati a famiglie in difficoltà

 
Bari
Bari, domani protesta contro chiusure. Provocazione Cgil: «Trasferiamo i teatri in chiesa»

Bari, domani protesta contro chiusure. Provocazione Cgil: «Trasferiamo i teatri in chiese»

 
Taranto
Taranto, Guardia Costiera sequestra 80kg di cetrioli di mare abbandonati da pescatori di frodo

Taranto, Guardia Costiera sequestra 80kg di cetrioli di mare abbandonati da pescatori di frodo

 
Bat
Pedopornografia on line, don Fortunato: «Non si abbassi la soglia di attenzione»

Pedopornografia on line, don Fortunato: «Non si abbassi la soglia di attenzione»

 
Matera
Matera, si affaccia al balcone e spaccia stupefacenti: arrestato pusher 46enne

Matera, si affaccia al balcone e spaccia stupefacenti: arrestato pusher 46enne

 

PERUGIA, OCT 27 - Umbria has now passed the number of COVID infections it had in the first wave of the virus emergency, Governor Donatella Tesei told the legislative assembly on Tuesday. In the current second phase of the pandemic, she said, "we have already surpassed the contagions of the first phase" in the spring. "The epidemic has a daily rate never before seen, as is the rate of spread". She said it was "a completely different wave to phase 1". The president told the regional assembly that "it is a massive and widespread contagion, without particular hotbeds". (ANSA).

