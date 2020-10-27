COVID: Umbria passes 1st-phase infections

PERUGIA, OCT 27 - Umbria has now passed the number of COVID infections it had in the first wave of the virus emergency, Governor Donatella Tesei told the legislative assembly on Tuesday. In the current second phase of the pandemic, she said, "we have already surpassed the contagions of the first phase" in the spring. "The epidemic has a daily rate never before seen, as is the rate of spread". She said it was "a completely different wave to phase 1". The president told the regional assembly that "it is a massive and widespread contagion, without particular hotbeds". (ANSA).