Italian Muslims criticise Paris over Muhammad cartoons

ROME, OCT 27 - The Italian Union of Islamic Communities (UCOII) on Tuesday criticised Paris after French President Emmanuel Macron's public defence of the Charlie Hebdo cartoons featuring the prophet Muhammad in the wake of the beheading of a teacher who showed them. The UCOII also condemned the "monstrous beheading of teacher Samuel Paty... no ifs no buts". "Offending the figure of the prophet is a despicable act," the UCOII said. "It destabilizes the harmony that the communities have worked hard to construct and achieve, undermining its foundations. "Respect for religion, whether it be Christian, Muslim, Jewish or another faith, is at the basis of a democratic, plural society". (ANSA).